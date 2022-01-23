Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.26). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BASE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 642,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,775. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55. Couchbase has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $52.26.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

