Creative Planning Acquires 2,698 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

Shares of DRE opened at $57.63 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

