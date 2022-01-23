Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 63,803 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 62,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.