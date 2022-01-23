Creative Planning Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $51.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -10.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

