Creative Planning Purchases 2,822 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Creative Planning grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ventas were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after acquiring an additional 597,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 350.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,684,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 99.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.