Creative Planning Sells 7,029 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 36,318 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in EPR Properties by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,827,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 340.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

