Creative Planning Sells 881 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Creative Planning cut its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $14.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

