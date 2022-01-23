CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $222,494.42 and $129,070.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.