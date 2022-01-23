Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.28) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRST. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.87) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 445 ($6.07) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Crest Nicholson to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($6.14) to GBX 410 ($5.59) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crest Nicholson to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 390 ($5.32) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 412.80 ($5.63).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 329.80 ($4.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £847.33 million and a P/E ratio of 14.46. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 302 ($4.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 349.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 380.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10.

In related news, insider David Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($14,244.78).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

