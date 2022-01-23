Critical Analysis: Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) & bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bluebird bio has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Editas Medicine and bluebird bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $90.73 million 13.68 -$115.98 million ($3.24) -5.60 bluebird bio $250.73 million 2.02 -$618.70 million ($12.82) -0.56

Editas Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bluebird bio. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bluebird bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -871.91% -38.28% -30.23% bluebird bio -1,610.78% -76.93% -54.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Editas Medicine and bluebird bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 3 4 6 0 2.23 bluebird bio 1 13 2 1 2.18

Editas Medicine currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.48%. bluebird bio has a consensus price target of $18.21, suggesting a potential upside of 151.58%. Given Editas Medicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of bluebird bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Editas Medicine beats bluebird bio on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J. Keith Joung and David R. Liu in September 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

