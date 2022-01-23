Critical Contrast: BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) versus Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abcam and BioAtla’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $401.06 million 9.59 $21.83 million N/A N/A BioAtla $430,000.00 862.65 -$35.85 million N/A N/A

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Abcam and BioAtla, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 4 2 0 2.33 BioAtla 0 0 3 0 3.00

Abcam currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.90%. BioAtla has a consensus target price of $75.33, suggesting a potential upside of 648.10%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioAtla is more favorable than Abcam.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A BioAtla N/A -43.41% -36.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Abcam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of BioAtla shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioAtla beats Abcam on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. Further, the company offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

