CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $163.58

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $163.58 and last traded at $168.00, with a volume of 85470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $173.89.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.18.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -175.24 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,285 shares of company stock worth $34,200,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.