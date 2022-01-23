Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Crown worth $29,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth about $161,630,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,984,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Crown by 775.8% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,006,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,479,000 after purchasing an additional 891,964 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Crown by 85.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,181,000 after purchasing an additional 797,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Crown by 42.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after buying an additional 663,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average is $106.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

