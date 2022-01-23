CryptoZoon Achieves Market Cap of $1.88 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $6.32 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.94 or 0.06850451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,100.70 or 0.99817961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003394 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 768,881,784 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

