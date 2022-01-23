CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in CSX by 1,629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in CSX by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in CSX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CSX by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 39,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.10. 34,377,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,506,229. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

