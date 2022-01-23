CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$2.30 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 121.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of CUB stock opened at C$1.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.23. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of C$0.91 and a twelve month high of C$1.82. The company has a market cap of C$185.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.47.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CubicFarm Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

