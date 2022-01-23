CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get CureVac alerts:

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $18.73 on Friday. CureVac has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $133.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.