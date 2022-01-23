Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Trading Up 3.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $35.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cushman & Wakefield traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.54. Approximately 28,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 721,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.96.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.