CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS opened at $101.56 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

