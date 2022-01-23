DA Davidson Comments on Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HWC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $53.52 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

