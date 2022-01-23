Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $389,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $481,920.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $495,400.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total value of $494,280.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $438,400.00.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.42. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.15 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after acquiring an additional 608,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,873,000 after acquiring an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,450,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,570,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after buying an additional 182,917 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,815,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

