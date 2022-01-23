Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Price Hits $51.89 on Top Exchanges

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market cap of $1.93 million and $138,827.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be bought for about $51.89 or 0.00146956 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00044753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) is a coin. It launched on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 84,348 coins and its circulating supply is 37,138 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

