Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives $32.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $95,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,313 shares of company stock worth $4,398,039. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datto during the second quarter worth about $205,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Datto by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Datto by 27.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 107.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.62. Datto has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Datto will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

