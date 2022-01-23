DecentBet (DBET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82,988.81

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $82,988.81 and approximately $192.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

