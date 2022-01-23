Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DBTX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $33,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 130.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 67,984 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.59. 74,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. Decibel Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Research analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

