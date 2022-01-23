Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Major Shareholder Buys $60,219.80 in Stock

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $60,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $42.03.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 829 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $11,556.26.

On Monday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,802 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $67,420.08.

On Friday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 110 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $1,537.80.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,447 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $187,047.77.

On Monday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,760 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $284,827.20.

NYSE VMM opened at $13.80 on Friday. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 126.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 29.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.