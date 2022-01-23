Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 6,862 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $292,321.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $290,657.64.

On Friday, January 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $286,762.98.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $300,125.38.

On Monday, January 10th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $294,448.09.

On Friday, January 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $297,812.41.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $299,424.48.

On Monday, January 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $303,559.79.

On Monday, December 27th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $300,939.30.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.00. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DK. Cowen reduced their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 6.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 32.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Delek US by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

