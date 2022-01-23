Denbury (NYSE:DEN) PT Lowered to $97.00 at KeyCorp

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DEN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.64.

DEN stock opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. Denbury has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denbury will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Denbury by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Denbury by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Denbury by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Denbury by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

