Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $99.00

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 99 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.35), with a volume of 28529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.43).

The firm has a market capitalization of £59.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.28.

About Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST)

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

