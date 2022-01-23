Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target to GBX 220

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($3.00) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ICAGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.93) to GBX 220 ($3.00) in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.54). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 574.03%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

