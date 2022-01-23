Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $300.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $152.13 on Thursday. Roku has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $118,064,323. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Roku by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Roku by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Roku by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

