Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €180.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DB1. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($186.36) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €162.20 ($184.32).

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €162.75 ($184.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion and a PE ratio of 25.80. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a fifty-two week high of €152.65 ($173.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €146.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €145.47.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

