Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target Increased to €8.30 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.20 ($9.32) to €8.30 ($9.43) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DLAKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.91) to €5.70 ($6.48) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.53.

DLAKY stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 118.69% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

