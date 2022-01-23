Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HZNOF opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

