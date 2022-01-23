DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $57,772.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.97 or 0.06963783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00059478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,794.63 or 1.00027893 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003441 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

