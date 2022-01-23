DG Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Brinker International comprises 2.7% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,915,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after buying an additional 47,863 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,782,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.26.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

