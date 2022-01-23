DG Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

DG Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,666 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the second quarter valued at about $1,390,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MBAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.39.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

