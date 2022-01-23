DG Capital Management LLC Sells 8,333 Shares of BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS)

DG Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOA Acquisition were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in BOA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $613,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOA Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BOAS opened at $9.83 on Friday. BOA Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

