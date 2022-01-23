DIGG (DIGG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.79 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $31,391.72 or 0.87925213 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $15.79 million and approximately $111,961.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DIGG has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.27 or 0.07000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,682.92 or 0.99944451 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003462 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

