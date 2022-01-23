Dimension Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $3,098,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,000 shares of company stock worth $111,838,180 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $160.07 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.17 and its 200-day moving average is $319.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.47.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

