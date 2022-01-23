DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of DocuSign worth $25,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $116.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.22, a P/E/G ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $14,413,903 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

