Don-key (DON) Achieves Market Cap of $14.12 Million

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Don-key has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Don-key coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $14.12 million and approximately $795,847.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.63 or 0.00307595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000755 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,654,767 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

