Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) vs. Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Critical Contrast

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Dorman Products alerts:

This table compares Dorman Products and Holley’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products $1.09 billion 2.71 $106.87 million $4.16 22.53 Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than Holley.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Dorman Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Dorman Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dorman Products and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products 10.69% 16.36% 10.77% Holley N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dorman Products has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dorman Products and Holley, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Holley 0 0 5 0 3.00

Holley has a consensus target price of $15.05, suggesting a potential upside of 20.79%. Given Holley’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Holley is more favorable than Dorman Products.

Summary

Dorman Products beats Holley on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.