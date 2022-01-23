Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Down 7%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) shares fell 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.15 and last traded at $41.31. 12,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,723,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.
A number of brokerages have commented on DOCS. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. increased their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23.
In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,640,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $43,651,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
