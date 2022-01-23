Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Down 7%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) shares fell 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.15 and last traded at $41.31. 12,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,723,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCS. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. increased their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,640,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $43,651,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

