DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $19.46 on Thursday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The business had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $2,459,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,191 shares of company stock valued at $17,970,573 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in DraftKings by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DraftKings by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,690,000 after buying an additional 695,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

