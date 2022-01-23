DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) by 367.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.23% of DT Midstream worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 119,632.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,046,000 after buying an additional 9,789,542 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,747,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,472,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,108,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,123,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTM stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

DTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

