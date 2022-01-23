DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

DTE stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

