Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives $106.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.98. 3,345,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,147. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.62. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

