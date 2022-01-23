E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 64.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,567.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.