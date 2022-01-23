E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $155,000 in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 36,293 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. The firm had revenue of $155.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

